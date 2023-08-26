The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed five new custody deputies upon their graduation from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Deputy Academy on Friday.
Undersheriff Craig Bonner gave the keynote speech for the CORE Custody Academy Class 14, that included two independent recruits and five new sheriff’s office team members including custody deputies Harai Leon Aguilar, Jose Angelez, Camryn Durnin, Jeremiah Navarro, and Michael Omojoyegbe.
During his keynote speech, Bonner encouraged the graduates to “look for the good in people, and respect yourself and other people. Nobody expects you to be perfect, but we must learn from our mistakes, and we must always strive to do the right thing.”