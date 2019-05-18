Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports countywide about several familiar phone scams, and the most active right now is the Social Security scam.
A sheriff’s spokeswoman said residents have lost thousands of dollars to the con artists, including one individual who lost $11,000 to the scam this week.
The scam usually begins as a recorded phone call that states the victim’s Social Security number has been suspended and the individual will lose all of his or her benefits, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
The recording prompts the call recipient to press a number on the telephone to be connected to a live person, and if the recipient does not respond his or her Social Security number will be permanently blocked or the individual’s bank accounts seized.
A caller will claim to be with the Social Security Administration, often providing a name and badge number, and say the victim’s Social Security number has been compromised and connected with some criminal activity, Hoover said.
In one instance, the victim was told that her Social Security number was found in a car in Texas, along with drugs and bloodstains.
The caller claims the victim’s bank account is in danger and the victim must quickly go to the bank, take the money out of the account and put it into gift cards, Hoover said.
When the gift card numbers are provided to the caller, he or she can take all the money.
Hoover noted the Social Security Administration will never call to threaten benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash or put money on gift cards.
You do not have to verify your Social Security number to anyone who initiates a call with you, and you should never give any part of your Social Security number, bank account information or credit card number to anyone who contacts you, she said.
Hoover noted scammers can duplicate the actual phone number of the Social Security Administration or any other agency or organization by using a special application or computer driven program.
To report phone scams, call the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP or visit www.ftc.gov/complaint.