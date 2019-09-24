A new public information officer has been chosen for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Raquel Zick will become the new PIO for the Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 10, Sheriff Bill Brown said Tuesday.
She is replacing Kelly Hoover, who left the job July 26 to become the community relations manager for the city of Goleta. Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney has filled in during the interim.
Zick, who began her career with Santa Barbara County in 2001 as an intake and release specialist for the Probation Department, has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2003, Brown said.
She has served as a sheriff’s deputy, a dispatcher, an administrative office professional and, most recently, as the administrative assistant to the sheriff.
She also has worked on the Sheriff’s Media Team for several years.
“Her unique, blended background makes her an ideal fit for this position,” Brown said. “She is dedicated, conscientious, creative and an excellent communicator. She excels in the field of social media, and I know she will continue to do an outstanding job in her new role.”
Zick is the founder of the Santa Barbara County Women in Law Enforcement Group, a countywide auxiliary group that unites women working in the law enforcement field toward common goals
She also volunteers as a Boy Scouts assistant den leader, a Little League team mom and with Read Across America.