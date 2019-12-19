Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputy arrested for alleged public intoxication, disorderly conduct in Arroyo Grande

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputy was arrested Nov. 24 on suspicion of public intoxication and disorderly conduct following an incident at a restaurant in Arroyo Grande.

Arroyo Grande Police Cmdr. Shawn Cosgrove said officers were dispatched to Rooster Creek Tavern for complaint of a woman who was allegedly causing a scene in the restaurant.

Cosgrove identified the woman as 55-year-old Brenda Maynard of Arroyo Grande. According to a LinkedIn profile, Maynard is a custody lieutenant with the Sheriff's Office.

Before officers contacted her, Cosgrove said, Maynard was allegedly publicizing that she was a law enforcement officer and handing out business cards.

Cosgrove said that Maynard displayed signs of "obvious" intoxication after officers contacted her inside the restaurant.