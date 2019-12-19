Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputy arrested for alleged public intoxication, disorderly conduct in Arroyo Grande

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputy was arrested Nov. 24 on suspicion of public intoxication and disorderly conduct following an incident at a restaurant in Arroyo Grande.
Arroyo Grande Police Cmdr. Shawn Cosgrove said officers were dispatched to Rooster Creek Tavern for complaint of a woman who was allegedly causing a scene in the restaurant.
Cosgrove identified the woman as 55-year-old Brenda Maynard of Arroyo Grande. According to a LinkedIn profile, Maynard is a custody lieutenant with the Sheriff's Office.
Before officers contacted her, Cosgrove said, Maynard was allegedly publicizing that she was a law enforcement officer and handing out business cards.
Cosgrove said that Maynard displayed signs of "obvious" intoxication after officers contacted her inside the restaurant.
At some point she became uncooperative and tried to walk away, Cosgrove added.
Based on the totality of circumstances, Cosgrove said, Maynard was placed under arrest.
Maynard is the second Sheriff's Office deputy to be arrested for an alleged alcohol-related crime since September.
Custody Deputy Javier Antunez was arrested and later charged with DUI-related charges for allegedly causing a three-vehicle collision on Highway 154 that injured six people Sept. 14.
A Sheriff's Office spokeswoman declined to comment for this story.