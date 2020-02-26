Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees exchanged candy, perks for sexual favors from inmates, documents show

The internal investigation into Vargas and Castro began in August 2018 and developed into two separate investigations that looked at alleged crimes occurring around the same time involving intertwined witnesses, Zick said.

Following an inmate complaint, Detective Travis Henderson was assigned to investigate Castro and Vargas on Oct. 23, 2018, according to court documents that include jail reports, claims made by several witnesses and three alleged victims who were incarcerated at the Main Jail where both suspects worked.

Castro was hired in July 2002 and worked as a custody deputy, according to Zick, while Vargas was hired in April 2018 as a social worker/discharge planner.

Vargas' job included, among other things, helping inmates sign up for treatment programs.

Witnesses have claimed Vargas would offer candy and toiletries or enrollment into treatment programs in exchange for female inmates exposing themselves or masturbating in front of him, according to court documents.

One inmate, identified as "Victim-KJ," told Henderson that Vargas asked her to expose her breasts during a conversation about getting into a residential treatment program. She declined but lifted up her nightgown to expose her thigh after Vargas persisted, in order to appease him.

