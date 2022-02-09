Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown was sworn in as vice president of the Major County Sheriffs of America during the association’s winter conference Tuesday in Washington, D.C., a spokesman for the organization said.
“I look forward to serving in my new leadership role in the organization that represents America’s largest county sheriffs, and to doing my part to ensure that our collective voice is heard by policymakers on critical crime and public-safety issues that are so important to the communities we protect and serve,” Brown said.
Brown was sworn in, along with Seminole County, Florida, Sheriff Dennis Lemma as president, by Peter Koutoujian of Middlesex County, Massachusetts, the immediate past president.
Brown previously served as a regional representative of the Major County Sheriffs and currently serves as a commissioner on California’s Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission.
The organization is divided into four regions, and Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub will take over Brown’s role as Region 1 representative.
Brown is a past president of both the California State Sheriffs’ Association and the California Police Chiefs Association, the only person ever to have filled both of those roles, the spokesman said.
The Major County Sheriffs of America is a professional law enforcement association for sheriffs from counties or parishes with populations of over a half a million people or employing at least 500 sworn members.
For more information, visit www.mcsheriffs.com.