The number of homicides reported in Santa Barbara County jumped from eight in 2020 to 18 in 2021, according to the Homicide in California report released Thursday by state justice departments.
Although one-year changes are not as statistically significant as multiple-year trends, it was the largest single-year increase in homicides in the report’s 10 years of statistics since the number rose from six in 2013 to 16 in 2014.
The 18 homicides in 2021 equaled the 18 reported in 2015 and represented a rate of 4.1 per 100,000 population, up from a rate of 1.8 per 100,000 the year before.
Homicides in the county have fluctuated in a wavelike pattern over the previous nine years, with six the fewest reported in 2012 and 2013.
In contrast, the number of homicides in San Luis Obispo has remained relatively low and dropped from seven 2020 — the most in the 10-year period — to two in 2021, according to the report.
That represented a rate of 2.5 per 100,000 residents in 2020 and 0.7 per 100,000 in 2021. Two homicides were also recorded in 2017 for a rate of 0.7 per 100,000.
SLO County was one of three counties that had the lowest homicide rates. Only Marin County was lower at 0.4 per 100,000.
No one was available from either the Santa Barbara County or San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s offices to comment on the homicide rates.
But California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the total number of reported homicides in the state increased from 2,202 in 2020 to 2,361 in 2021, an increase of 7.2% but still significantly below the state’s historical high of 4,095 homicides in 1993.
“Gun violence in particular remains a consistent and growing threat,” Bonta said. “In fact, in 2021, nearly three-fourths of all homicides in California involved a firearm.”
Homicides in California was one of four reports released Aug. 25. The others were Crime in California, Use of Force Incident Reporting and Juvenile Justice in California.
The Use of Force report showed seven incidents in Santa Barbara County in 2021, with Santa Maria and Lompoc police departments each reporting two incidents, while Santa Barbara, Guadalupe and the Sheriff’s Office each reported one incident.
Once use of force incident was reported in San Luis Obispo County, and it involved the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Bonta urged county and city officials to carefully read the reports.
“Good data is a cornerstone of good public policy,” he said.