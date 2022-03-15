The Northern Branch Jail, which opened to inmates in January, was designed to provide for many of the improvements Santa Barbara County is making to the criminal justice system. Inmates have more freedom within their units and access to two vocational units as well as more contact with their families via video visitation.
Sherrill Ellsworth, retired presiding Judge for Riverside County Superior Court and a consultant to Santa Barbara County in its criminal justice reform initiative, tells the Board of Supervisors about system improvements that are underway and have shown success in this screen capture from the livestream of Tuesday's meeting.
The report was delivered by retired Judge Sherrill Ellsworth, the former presiding judge of Riverside County, of Adjudicate Services LLC, who was hired to work with the county’s criminal justice partners to develop initiatives to improve the system.
Ellsworth said 14 initiatives were initially developed, but those were whittled down to the nine she said could be done most easily and have the greatest impact on reforming the system.
The initiatives are variously aimed at reducing recidivism, diverting offenders from jail, including getting help for those with mental health problems, as well as reducing jail time and improving the overall speed and efficiency of the system.
Initiatives, listed in priority, are improving access to incarcerated clients, improving the discovery sharing process, developing multidisciplinary teams, a shared alternative sentencing pilot program, pretrial supervised release, creating a data dashboard, practicing holistic defense, providing felony diversion programs and resolving aged cases.
Ellsworth said improving access to incarcerated clients is “at the forefront of our minds” as the most important of the nine initiatives.
“This access is key to being able to work on the overall criminal justice improvements," she said. “Without it, we don’t have the ability to resolve things early, we don’t have the ability to resource people out to what would be better programs for them.”
She said the discovery initiative is also highly important and she feels “a sea change” in the cooperation of the District Attorney’s and Public Defender’s Office.
“At times, we were arm wrestling,” she said. “I’m going to be really honest with you, it wasn’t easy.”
Through the multidisciplinary team, everyone entering the jail will be evaluated by representatives of the full range of departments involved, Ellsworth said.
She noted the team would be important in “peeling back the onion” in finding the reasons behind what happened over the weekend in Santa Barbara, when an offender who had been released from jail with an ankle monitor allegedly killed a woman.
She noted the shared alternative sentencing pilot, which she said is the first of its kind in California, will assure that the right individuals are in the right positions.
Ellsworth called the pretrial supervised release program an “unqualified success,” growing steadily until 574 clients were enrolled as of March 1.
The data dashboard has been developed, and although it’s constantly being improved, it is already up on both the Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department websites, with other departments to be added in the future.
“I would have to say the holistic defense has been a huge success,” Ellsworth said, noting that having 94% of offenders appear at their next court date, as well as other percentages she cited, “is pretty amazing.”
Those percentages included that 75% of clients were connected with mental health services, 73% were connected with substance use treatment, 73% who started out in custody were released with community support services, 57% were connected with housing services and 19% were connected with employment services.
The diversion initiative is focused on two programs — community restorative justice and felony diversion. Ellsworth said that in looking at cases that have lingered for more than 365 days, a total of 121 cases have been prioritized for resolution.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino wanted to “peel back the onion” right then on the apparent homicide because he needed the details so he could explain how it did or did not relate to the criminal justice improvement effort.
But County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said it’s too early to do that, as the investigation is still underway and all the facts are not yet known.
“What happened in Santa Barbara is just another day in the North County,” 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson said. “To boil it down, all these numbers we’re looking at are great numbers. … At the end of the day, these numbers mean nothing if our recidivism rate doesn’t go down.”
Nelson added that law enforcement partners are overwhelmed, but the county needs a diversion program that protects the public and the victims.
