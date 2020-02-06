Santa Barbara County receives $6M in diversion program funds

Santa Barbara County supervisors approved nearly $6 million for diversion programs and shelter funds Tuesday that will be directed toward keeping those struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues out of jail.
The funding comes from the state’s Proposition 47 Crisis Intervention, Diversion and Support program, or CIDS, which was approved in 2014 to lessen felony convictions of low-level offenders to misdemeanors.
The first round of funds was distributed throughout the state in 2017, although Santa Barbara County was not one of the recipients for that round.
Funds from the CDIS program will be used to create support and diversion programs for individuals in the criminal justice system, including during contact with law enforcement, prior to jail booking, and prior to arraignment and charging, according to Public Defender Tracy Macuga.
The resources include co-response crisis intervention teams, a new sobering center in the county and 20 new supportive housing beds throughout the county.
Macuga, who was instrumental in seeking the grant, along with Alice Gleghorn of the Behavioral Wellness Department, explained Tuesday how the funds would be used to meet a deep need for diversion programs in the county.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re taking the most vulnerable individuals who suffer from substance abuse and mental health issues who often end up in our jails, because there’s no supportive housing, no services, no linkage to that directly, and building a system based on this grant and other grants that are coming in,” Macuga said.
The Public Defender's and Behavioral Wellness offices will be charged with implementing funded programs in the county by collaborating with the County Executive Office, District Attorney's Office and Probation and Sheriff's departments, the County Superior Court, as well as various community organizations.
The goal of the program is to for those entities to work collaboratively to help divert vulnerable individuals from the criminal justice system and into treatment programs, housing assistance and crisis stabilization programs.
“We’ve been talking about diversion since the day I stepped into this position,” Macuga said. “This is the first time that we really will have meaningful diversion that will have an impact on our community in a very positive way.”
Gleghorn said with funding from two other incoming diversion grants added to that of the CIDS program, the county will be able to spend around $3 million each year for the next three years to keep minor offenders struggling with mental illness and substance abuse out of jail.
The county also applied for grants provided by AB1810, which funds pretrial diversion programs for low-level offenders with mental illness, and the Justice Assistance Grant Program, which provides funding to criminal justice departments.
In conjunction with the Prop. 47 grant, the county also approved contracts funded by the Homeless Emergency Aid Program for two new mental health supportive services shelter beds in Lompoc and four new permanent supportive housing beds for transitional youth in Santa Maria.
Macuga said the progress of the county CIDS program will be evaluated by outside research entity Research Development Associates through funding already included in the grant.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.