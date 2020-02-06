Santa Barbara County receives $6M in diversion program funds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We’re taking the most vulnerable individuals who suffer from substance abuse and mental health issues who often end up in our jails, because there’s no supportive housing, no services, no linkage to that directly, and building a system based on this grant and other grants that are coming in,” Macuga said.

The Public Defender's and Behavioral Wellness offices will be charged with implementing funded programs in the county by collaborating with the County Executive Office, District Attorney's Office and Probation and Sheriff's departments, the County Superior Court, as well as various community organizations.

The goal of the program is to for those entities to work collaboratively to help divert vulnerable individuals from the criminal justice system and into treatment programs, housing assistance and crisis stabilization programs.

“We’ve been talking about diversion since the day I stepped into this position,” Macuga said. “This is the first time that we really will have meaningful diversion that will have an impact on our community in a very positive way.”