Santa Barbara County officials limit court personnel, Main Jail visitation in response to coronavirus

Santa Barbara County officials on Thursday limited the number of court personnel required to work, and will suspend visitation at the Main Jail starting Saturday in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to officials.

To date, no cases of coronavirus have been identified in Santa Barbara County, according to Public Health Department officials.

The decision to limit court personnel followed a meeting between members of the legal community and presiding Superior Court Judge Michael Carrozzo, who encouraged all judges to work with attorneys and litigants to postpone jury trials, said spokesman Darrel Parker.

Leaders in the justice system are urged to work collaboratively to take reduction measures -- including limiting court appearances by inmates, jurors and court personnel -- which judges will consider on a case-by-case basis, Parker said.

Measures include using video appearances for in-custody defendants, teleconferencing between parties and allowing defendants to appear through their attorneys of record in criminal cases.