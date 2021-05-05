In-person visitations at the Santa Barbara County Jail will resume on May 10, more than a year after they were halted, although durations will be limited and visitors must follow COVID-19 health guidelines.
A schedule has been created for visitors who will be allowed into the Main Jail, located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, in hourly intervals, with visits lasting no longer than 30 minutes to allow for sanitizing before the next group, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Visitors will be required to follow coronavirus health guidelines, including following socially distanced markers in the seating areas, respecting other visitors' space and wearing masks, although they can remove them while using the visiting phones.
Check-ins will be conducted at the lobby, and visitors are encouraged to arrive early so waiting lists can be maintained, according to Zick.
The Santa Barbara County Jail is clear of COVID-19 cases after the last inmate who tested positive for the virus recovered, a spokeswoman said…
Visiting schedules can be found at sbsheriff.org under the "How Do I" and "Visit an Inmate" drop-down menus.
Despite all efforts made to maximize visits while also maintaining safety for inmates and visitors, demand may be high and some visitors may not be accommodated, Zick added.
Sheriff's officials suspended jail visits on March 14, 2020, to prevent spread of the coronavirus in the facility.
Since late March 2020, the Main Jail recorded 217 coronavirus infections among inmates and 118 among staff members, including contract employees, according to Zick.