Santa Barbara County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate in the Santa Barbara County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Bill Brown said Friday.
Although four deputies assigned to Santa Maria, a custody deputy and a civilian employee who works at the jail have tested positive for the virus, this marks the first inmate with a confirmed case of the disease.
The 40-year-old man was arrested by Santa Maria Police Department officers and booked into the Main Jail on April 1 on suspicion of burglary, stalking and being under the influence of drugs, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The inmate, whose name is being withheld for safety and medical privacy reasons, does not have any underlying health problems, Zick said.
As part of the jail’s COVID-19 response plan, all newly admitted inmates are held 14 days or more in a reception housing area separated from the jail’s general population.
After completing the stay in the reception area, they are examined by medical staff from Wellpath, the jail’s contracted medical provider, prior to being rehoused in other areas of the facility.
During such an exam April 14, the inmate was found to have a fever and was removed to a negative-pressure room in a special housing area, placed under quarantine and immediately tested, Zick said.
The Sheriff’s Office received the positive test result late Thursday night and conducted a contact tracking investigation to determine if anyone might have been exposed to the inmate while he was infectious.
Results of the investigation were forwarded to the County Public Health Department for evaluation and follow-up.
