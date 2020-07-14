Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report finds youth gang recruitment increasing, resources decreasing

Santa Barbara County middle and grade school students are increasingly recruited into gangs, while county juvenile programs and law enforcement resources meant to address the issue have steadily declined over the years, according to a grand jury report.

The report, which focused on juvenile gangs, found that recruits are getting younger with those under 15 years old being the fasting growing segment of the population.

Additionally, the report, released on June 29, noted that gangs themselves are becoming more brazen in their activity because of lack of consequences due to diminished law enforcement resources, including a Sheriff's Office gang unit that disbanded in 2017.

Jurors interviewed several local agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office, Santa Maria and Lompoc police departments, school districts and nonprofits for the report, which came in response to increased activity throughout the county over the last several years.

The March 2016 Operation Matador sweep of more than a dozen suspected members of MS-13, a transnational criminal organization, in Santa Maria left a void that was soon filled by local gang members, according to the report.

Since then, gang activity has crept back up, with incidents of violence occurring almost on a monthly basis in Lompoc, which has approximately 600 gang members in the city, according to the report. The report adds that Sheriff's Office officials estimated “thousands” of gang members exist across 18 named groups in the county.