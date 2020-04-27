Santa Barbara County governments 'woefully ill-prepared' for cyber attacks, grand jury report says
Local governments in Santa Barbara County are unprepared to handle cyber attacks and must take immediate steps to prevent such attacks from occurring, according to a recent grand jury report.

The report, which was released on April 20, found that the eight city governments, along with the county government, were deficient in critical areas including data backups, training and an adequate understanding of the electronic systems they use. 

The report was based on surveys emailed to local information technology administrators and department heads, then reviewed by grand jurors in Santa Barbara County.

Many of those surveyed also reported they had no cyber security plan, had never performed a security audit and carried no cyber insurance, according to the report. 

County public entities risk losing millions of dollars responding to cyber attacks and recovering their computer systems if they don't immediately take "prompt and aggressive steps," the report said.

Several recommendations included designating an individual responsible for overseeing cyber security, backing up data, regularly upgrading computer systems and conducting periodic staff training. 

Grand jurors determined that all eight findings and 12 recommendations applied to each surveyed jurisdiction, which are required to respond to the report in 90 days. 

Santa Maria city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said officials would respond in the 90-day time period but had no further response. 

Lompoc has implemented many of the grand jury's recommended actions, according to Mayor Jenelle Osborne, who added the coronavirus pandemic forced the city to issue laptops with secure connections for some employees working from home. 

"They are monitoring these connections to maintain security," Osborne said. "We have a small [information security] team but they are all very knowledgeable with a breadth of experiences in the public and private sector." 

The release of the report comes in the wake of several incidents that have crippled governments with data breaches and other attacks. 

Attacks include ransomware, or malicious software that denies access to information until a ransom is paid. In October 2019, there were 140 ransomware attacks on U.S. local and state governments. 

One such attack occurred in January and involved the Carpinteria Unified School District, which was attacked by ransomware that temporarily shut down its computer network, resulting in $90,000 in damage, according to the report. 

