Santa Barbara County custody deputy, accused of sexual misconduct, sued by former inmate

Vargas and Castro have been on paid administrative leave since September 2018, one month after the Sheriff's Office began an internal investigation, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

+2 Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees exchanged candy, perks for sexual favors from inmates, documents show Details of alleged abuse committed by two Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody employees were revealed in court documents filed Thursday in Superior Court, accusing the two men of using their positions inside the Main Jail to gain sexual favors from female inmates in exchange for candy and other items.

In addition to Vargas, the lawsuit's defendants include the county and several other sheriff's jail employees, whose names aren't known to Doe but who are accused of "integrally participating or failing to intervene" in Vargas' behavior, according to the lawsuit.

Vargas was hired as a discharge planner at the jail in April 2018 and earned a reputation within the jail for engaging in sexual misconduct against female inmates, according to the lawsuit.

The abuse allegedly began with Vargas complimenting the plaintiff's appearance, then escalated to asking her to expose her breasts.

Vargas also would watch female inmates masturbate in exchange for providing them with cigarettes and other items, according to the lawsuit.

Doe was discharged from the jail on Aug. 8, 2018, and was transported by Vargas to complete the rest of her sentence at Bethel House in Santa Barbara.