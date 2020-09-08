Santa Barbara County criminal jury trials resume since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Criminal jury trials in Santa Barbara County have resumed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March, according to a Superior Court spokesman.
Superior Court officials have resumed criminal trials that have a last day scheduled no later than Sept. 17 for up to 30 days, unless they receive an order extending time, according to spokesman Darrel Parker.
California Cheif Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye originally issued emergency orders related to the coronavirus on March 23, which authorized temporarily suspending jury trials or to resume them once officials have the ability to safety do so, allowing officials to pick and choose which ones can go forward, according to Parker.
Defendants in California criminal cases have a right to go to trial 30 to 45 days from their arraignment in misdemeanor cases and 60 days in felony cases, unless they waive that right.
Additionally, civil jury trials will not occur until 2021.
"All of this is subject to change if there is some miraculous improvement," Parker said.
Officials began summoning jurors in June and started three cases in August, all of which stem from South County cases. One case pleaded out, one ended in a hung jury and the other ended in a guilty verdict for domestic battery and false imprisonment, according to a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman.
Only one courtroom is available for jury trials and it's located above the jury assembly room at the Superior Court in Santa Barbara because it's the only one that ensures compliance with social distancing protocols, according to Parker.
Jurors sit throughout the courtroom, not just in the jury box, and are spaced at least six feet apart to keep them safety separated. Everyone is required to wear a mask.
In order to hold a criminal jury trial at the Santa Maria courthouse, officials are in the process of modifying Department 8 and include changes such as spacing all seats six feet apart, plexiglass shields between participants and protocols that ensure microphones and other surfaces are sanitized, Parker said.
Cases are tried in person or could be tried remotely if parties in the case agree on the terms.
"I think we may be ready to try a case in Santa Maria in September," Parker said.
Superior Court officials have spent $188,000 in costs related to the coronavirus pandemic across nine county facilities, according to Parker.
This includes material costs for purchases such as digital thermometers, spray bottles, gallons of hand sanitizer, increased signage, electrostatic fogging sanitizing devices and associated liquid, sanitizer dispensers, towels, face shields, gloves and masks.
Additionally, expenditures include the installation of plexiglass shields in many courtrooms between judges, clerks, the witness stand, bailiff, court reporter and the dividers at the counsel tables, Parker said.
Costs also include measures associated with security guards taking people's temperatures upon entering the courthouses, increased janitorial services to sanitize facilities and expenditures related to acquiring Zoom technology to accommodate remote appearances from jail, according to Parker.
