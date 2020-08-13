You have permission to edit this article.
San Luis Obispo sheriff's deputies arrest 2 in Nipomo narcotics investigation

A Nipomo man and woman were arrested in Arroyo Grande on Monday after a nearly two-month investigation into weapons and narcotics violations, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department. 

The investigation began on June 24 during a traffic stop in Nipomo, when deputies arrested Kent Lawson, 35, on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla. 

Lawson posted bail, although detectives from the sheriff's Special Operations Unit learned he was reportedly selling narcotics again. 

Detectives from the sheriff's Narcotics and Gang Task Force and County Probation Department on Monday served a search warrant at Lawson's residence located in the 200 block of Trevino Drive in Nipomo, according to Cipolla. 

At the same time, task force members and a sheriff's K-9 unit detained Lawson with his vehicle at the Chevron gas station, located in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue, while his female companion, identified as 37-year-old Amanda Zeller, was detained with her vehicle several hundreds away in the 100 block of West Branch Street. 

After searching Lawson, Zeller, both vehicles and Lawson's residence, police discovered a sawed-off pump-action shotgun, a starter pistol resembling a revolver, shotgun ammunition, approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine worth $4,000, a small quantity of fentanyl, and items associated with drug sales, according to Cipolla. 

Lawson was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, committing a felony offense while out on bail, possessing a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. 

Zeller was booked into San Luis Obispo County jail for two local felony warrants, Cipolla said. 

