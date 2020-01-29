San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department lists evidence, steps taken in 1996 Kristin Smart disappearance

A seventh episode was released Wednesday, coinciding with the sheriff's update.

+4 Development in Kristin Smart case could be coming after mother told to 'be ready' A development may be coming in the case of Kristin Smart, the Cal Poly freshman whose disappearance in 1996 remains unsolved, but the timing and nature of any announcement remains unknown.

Smart, a Cal Poly student, went missing on May 25, 1996, after a campus party. Her body was never found, although she was legally declared dead in 2002.

She was last seen with fellow student Paul Flores, who police have eyed as a person of interest in the case since the beginning.

The case remains unsolved, although Cipolla said a team of sheriff's investigators and forensic specialists has actively worked on it since 2011 when Sheriff Ian Parkinson was elected to office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since that time, work has included the service of 18 search warrants, physical evidence searches at nine separate locations, recovery of 140 new items of evidence and the writing of 364 supplemental reports.

Cipolla confirmed that the Sheriff's Office currently holds two trucks that previously belonged to the Flores family in 1996 as evidence in the case.

Additionally, investigators have re-examined every item of physical evidence seized in the case, Cipolla said.

He added that 37 pieces of evidence seized early in the case have been submitted for modern DNA testing.