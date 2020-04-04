You are the owner of this article.
San Luis Obispo County sheriff warns of ‘arrest warrant’ scam in area

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department is warning the public about a phone scam reported by a number of residents throughout the county, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.

Several people have reported being contacted by someone claiming to be a deputy sheriff and said a "grand jury warrant" had been issued for the individual’s arrest, but the warrant could be cleared by purchasing a gift card and using it to post bail.

“We want to caution residents this is a scam,” Cipolla said, adding the Sheriff’s Department does not contact residents by phone regarding such matters, and deputy sheriffs will never request money or gift cards in lieu of bail.

Cipolla said anyone who receives a call like that should report it to the local law enforcement agency or the Sheriff's Department at 805-781-4550.

He encouraged residents to inform family and friends about the scam.

The “arrest warrant” scam is one of several common scams that circulate periodically in various areas. Others include the fake Publisher’s Clearing House prize scam and the so-called “grandparents” scam.

