San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office investigators have compiled a forensic profile of the person they believe killed a 41-year-old Oceano man in April, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Daniel Fuentes Sr. was killed just after midnight April 3 in the 2200 block of Beach Street in Oceano, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
Forensic evidence obtained at the crime scene during the initial investigation was sent to the California Department of Justice for analysis, Cipolla said.
Detectives are now comparing the forensic profile to suspects in the case, hoping to find the individual responsible for Fuentes’ death.
Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with information on the homicide to call detectives at 805-781-4500.
Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-7867 or online at www.slotips.org.