San Luis Obispo County sheriff investigates suspicious death in Nipomo

San Luis Obispo County sheriff's detectives have opened a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a Nipomo residence on Wednesday.
Deputies responded to a call at a home in the 100 block of Tefft Street at 2:30 p.m. and found a deceased female inside the residence, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Cipolla said an autopsy is planned for today.
This story will be updated with further information as it becomes available.
