San Luis Obispo County sheriff investigates suspicious death in Nipomo
alert

San Luis Obispo County sheriff investigates suspicious death in Nipomo

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

San Luis Obispo County sheriff's detectives have opened a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a Nipomo residence on Wednesday. 

Deputies responded to a call at a home in the 100 block of Tefft Street at 2:30 p.m. and found a deceased female inside the residence, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla. 

Cipolla said an autopsy is planned for today. 

This story will be updated with further information as it becomes available. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News