A San Jose orthopedic surgeon with ties to Lompoc Valley Medical Center was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping after she allegedly attacked a woman providing supervised visitation with her son in the parking lot of a Goleta bowling alley and fled to Montana on a private jet.
On Sunday morning, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to the parking lot of Zodo’s Bowling and Beyond in Goleta and found the victim with severe injuries to her head and face, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department.
The victim was at the bowling alley as a contractor providing court-ordered supervision between Dr. Theresa Colosi and her 12-year-old son.
“During the visitation, Colosi began to act suspicious while walking with her son, which caught the victim’s attention,” Zick said. “Colosi then swung a metal object at the victim, hitting her in the head several times.”
Colosi attempted to follow the child but then ran to her vehicle and fled the area, Zick said.
While investigating, detectives learned that Colosi had chartered a private jet that departed at 10:50 a.m. Sunday from the Lompoc Airport to Glacier International Airport, near the city of Kalispell in Montana, Zick said.
Detectives also learned that before the incident at the bowling alley, Colosi gave away her belongings, withdrew $900,000 from her bank account and chartered the flight with fictitious names for herself, her son and her dog.
Sheriff’s deputies authored a Ramey warrant for her arrest and coordinated with law enforcement in Whitefish, Montana, who surveilled her suspected hideout, Zick said.
A Ramey warrant is issued when law enforcement goes directly by a judge instead of waiting for the district attorney to act.
At 5 a.m. Tuesday, Whitefish detectives witnessed Colosi leave the hideout and get into a cab, Zick said. They conducted a high-risk stop of the cab and arrested Colosi.
She is being held without bail at Flathead County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Santa Barbara for charges of attempted murder and attempted child kidnapping.
The identities of the victims are not being released, Zick said.
Until recently, Colosi was listed on Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s website as an orthopedic surgeon seeing patients in the hospital’s North H Street facility.
Nora Wallace, a spokeswoman for Lompoc Valley Medical Center, said Tuesday that Colosi has never worked for the hospital.
“Dr. Colosi is a tenant in an office building owned by Lompoc Valley Medical Center,” she said. “She has access to use the office on a timeshare basis, but has never used the space.”
Wallace said Colosi was previously listed as seeing patients at the North H Street facility because of the rented office space.
“We have a lot of doctors listed on our site, even those that don’t see patients here,” she said.