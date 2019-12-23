You are the owner of this article.
San Jose doctor with Lompoc ties extradited from Montana to face attempted murder charge
 Dave Minsky

A San Jose doctor with ties to Lompoc Valley Medical Center was extradited from Montana to Santa Barbara County on Thursday to face charges after she allegedly attacked another woman at a Goleta bowling alley earlier this month.  

Dr. Theresa Colosi returned with Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies from Whitefish, Montana, on Dec. 19 to face charges of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick 

Sheriff's deputies responded to the parking lot of Zodo's Bowling and Beyond at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, where they found a victim with severe injuries to her head and face, Zick said. 

The victim was at the bowling alley as a contractor providing court ordered supervision between Colosi and her 12-year-old son. 

The victim observed Colosi act suspicious while walking with her son before allegedly hitting her in the head with a metal object and fleeing the scene. 

Colosi withdrew $900,000 from her bank account, gave away her belongings and chartered a private jet from the Lompoc Airport to Glacier International Airport near the city of Kalispell, Montana, using fictitious names for herself, her son and her dog, Zick said. 

Whitefish detectives arrested Colosi on Dec. 10 as she tried to leave her hideout in a cab, Zick said.

After her extradition, Colosi was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Dec. 19 with no bail amount set.

Until recently, Colosi was listed on the Lompoc Valley Medical Center's website as an orthopedic surgeon seeing patients in the hospital's North H Street facility. 

Medical center spokeswoman Nora Wallace said Colosi had access to office space on a "timeshare basis" but had never used the space. 

