San Jose doctor with Lompoc ties extradited from Montana to face attempted murder charge

San Jose doctor with ties to Lompoc arrested; Theresa Colosi being held on murder, kidnapping charges A physician with ties to Lompoc Valley Medical Center was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly attacked a woman providing supervised visitation with her son before fleeing to Montana on a private jet.

The victim observed Colosi act suspicious while walking with her son before allegedly hitting her in the head with a metal object and fleeing the scene.

Colosi withdrew $900,000 from her bank account, gave away her belongings and chartered a private jet from the Lompoc Airport to Glacier International Airport near the city of Kalispell, Montana, using fictitious names for herself, her son and her dog, Zick said.

Whitefish detectives arrested Colosi on Dec. 10 as she tried to leave her hideout in a cab, Zick said.

After her extradition, Colosi was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Dec. 19 with no bail amount set.

Until recently, Colosi was listed on the Lompoc Valley Medical Center's website as an orthopedic surgeon seeing patients in the hospital's North H Street facility.

Medical center spokeswoman Nora Wallace said Colosi had access to office space on a "timeshare basis" but had never used the space.

