Sales of safe-and-sane fireworks begin Sunday in Santa Maria; calls for illegal fireworks surge

Reports of illegal fireworks in Santa Maria have skyrocketed in recent weeks, although residents soon will be able to purchase legal fireworks at nearly two dozen stands that have popped up across the city.

Twenty-three nonprofit organizations have opened licensed stands that sell so-called safe-and-sane fireworks, which don't fly or explode and are the only kind allowed in the city. Sales begin at noon Sunday, June 28.

Fireworks only can be used during a 12-hour period from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. within city limits on July 4.

Any other fireworks than the safe-and-sane variety are illegal in Santa Maria because of the fire hazard they cause, according to Sgt. Eligio Lara, and anyone caught using fireworks on days other than July 4 faces a maximum fine of $1,000.

Santa Maria Police issued 32 illegal fireworks citation in 2019, Lara said, while two have been issued to date in 2020.

One citation was issued June 8 after Santa Maria Police discovered a stash of bootleg fireworks at the home of a Santa Maria parolee in the 1300 block of East Cox Lane following several anonymous tips.