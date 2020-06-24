Sales of safe-and-sane fireworks begin Sunday in Santa Maria; calls for illegal fireworks surge

Reports of illegal fireworks in Santa Maria have skyrocketed in recent weeks, although residents soon will be able to purchase legal fireworks at nearly two dozen stands that have popped up across the city.
Twenty-three nonprofit organizations have opened licensed stands that sell so-called safe-and-sane fireworks, which don't fly or explode and are the only kind allowed in the city. Sales begin at noon Sunday, June 28.
Fireworks only can be used during a 12-hour period from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. within city limits on July 4.
Any other fireworks than the safe-and-sane variety are illegal in Santa Maria because of the fire hazard they cause, according to Sgt. Eligio Lara, and anyone caught using fireworks on days other than July 4 faces a maximum fine of $1,000.
Santa Maria Police received nearly 100 calls for illegal fireworks across the city last week
Santa Maria Police issued 32 illegal fireworks citation in 2019, Lara said, while two have been issued to date in 2020.
One citation was issued June 8 after Santa Maria Police discovered a stash of bootleg fireworks at the home of a Santa Maria parolee in the 1300 block of East Cox Lane following several anonymous tips.
Additionally, a citation for illegal fireworks was issued on June 13, Lara said.
Calls for illegal fireworks have escalated in recent weeks, going from 93 between May 28 and June 3, to 120 from June 4 to 10, to 182 from June 11 to 18, according to police logs, with 69 calls on June 13 alone.
Santa Maria Police have taken to social media urging residents to "tone it down" with illegal fireworks because the explosions are traumatic to dogs and other pets.
People can report illegal fireworks by calling the city's hotline at 805-925-0951, ext. 3473.
Callers can remain anonymous, Lara said, although he urged them to provide specific addresses of alleged illegal fireworks violations.
Additionally, residents can request a citation by filling out an electronic form on the city's website. Documentation, such as photos or videos, is required and may be submitted as physical copies or uploaded to a city Dropbox link that is provided after the form is submitted, according to Santa Maria spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Santa Maria canceled its annual Fourth of July show on May 12 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
