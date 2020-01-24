'Returning the favor': Local firefighters head to Australia to fight wildfires

Martinez, a Type 1 logistics section chief based at the Mt. Pinos Ranger District, arrived in Melbourne on Jan. 18 following a 14-hour flight from California, according to Los Padres spokesman Andrew Madsen.

The other two — Aoki, a Hot Shot superintendent and Verdries, a fire prevention technician — left for Australia earlier in the month.

The three are among 176 personnel from the U.S. Forest Service and Department of the Interior deployed to Australia to fight fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

According to Madsen, Australian firefighters requested help, specifically from people like Martinez because he holds the logistics section chief qualification.

Martinez said he is a section chief on one of three incident management teams requested by Australian firefighters.

“The Aussies have come stateside to assist the Forest Service in more of our more extreme fires,” Madsen said. “In a way, we’re returning the favor.”

Leaving on a Thursday, Martinez crossed the International Dateline and arrived on a Saturday, a 19-hour time difference between the two coasts.