A report was ordered Wednesday for the Santa Maria teen accused of murdering a man Nov. 2 in order to determine whether or not his case should be tried in adult court, where he could be facing much more serious consequences.
Augustin F., 17, is charged with the following: first-degree murder of Salomon Morales Robles with special allegations of criminal street gang and personal/intentional discharge of a firearm, as well as discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury.
Robles was found unresponsive by police in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane at 11:32 p.m. Nov. 2 after reportedly sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Robles' death is Santa Maria's fifth homicide of the year.
As officers were investigating Robles' death, they were dispatched to the 1900 block of South Ybarra Avenue, where they found two victims who also had sustained nonfatal gunshot wounds. Augustin later was charged with two counts of attempted murder for the two victims, referred to as John Doe and Jane Doe. For those charges, the teen also faces special allegations of intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and criminal street gang enhancements.
Due to his age, Augustin's last name is not being released.
On Wednesday morning, Deputy District Attorney Mai Trieu requested a transfer report from County Probation. Department staff will recommend whether or not the case should be refiled in superior court, where Augustin would be tried as an adult.
Sara Elturk, of the Public Defender's Office, asked for a delay through December in order to gather school records and more source information.
"This is obviously a very serious case, a 17-year-old boy facing very serious charges, the most serious charges anybody could be facing," said Elturk, adding that, with his impending consequences, "we need to take all the time we need to ensure this case is presented to your honor."
Augustin will return to court Dec. 19, when the defense will be ordered to turn over all documents to County Probation for a potential transfer hearing. The defense also will have the option to ask for more time to generate their reports.
Augustin's possible transfer comes after Prop. 57, which was passed by voters in 2016 and eliminates the authority of prosecutors to directly file juvenile cases in superior court, gives power back to the judge. Transfer hearings allow the judge to decide whether or not a minor who has been accused of a "serious" crime should be tried as a child or as an adult. The judge ultimately will have to weigh the sophistication of the crime, socioeconomic factors and psychological problems against the age of the defendant.