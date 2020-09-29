Report finds Lompoc prison COVID-19 response included solitary confinement, lack of access to sick call

Lompoc federal prison inmates lacked timely access to sick call, weren't screened properly and were placed in solitary confinement as part of the facility's response to the COVID-19 outbreak several months ago, according to findings published in a report on Friday.

Additionally, the report found screening deficiencies, including lack of daily testing for uninfected inmates among work crews.

The report was issued by Dr. Homer Venters, an epidemiologist appointed by a U.S. District Court judge to inspect the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex's response to the pandemic on Sept. 1 and 2.

Along with findings, Venters issued numerous recommendations, including that officials screen inmates on a daily basis, immediately hire adequate medical staff and investigate instances of retaliation and threats over inmate concerns regarding the disease.

The outbreak killed four inmates and infected more than 1,000, including more than 900 inmates at the prison's low-security Federal Correctional Institution, according to an OIG report issued July.

As a result, five inmates filed a federal class-action lawsuit on May 16, accusing warden Louis Milusnic and Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal of cruel and unusual punishment over their responses to the coronavirus outbreak inside the facility.