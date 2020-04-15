Rep. Salud Carbajal calls on prison officials to expedite COVID-19 field hospital in Lompoc

At least 440 inmates and 240 staff have been infected nationwide, and at least 14 inmate deaths have died, due to coronavirus, according to BOP data.

Lawmakers requested Carvajal "take every action possible" to grant the request to install and staff the hospital, and provide those staffing it with enough proper protective equipment, according to the letter.

Additionally, the letter requested personnel to fill medical and other prison staffing needs, which are at 68% and 80%, respectively.

Despite an "elevated" request for the hospital, Lompoc prison officials have told lawmakers it would still take four to six weeks, according to the letter.

The rapid spread of coronavirus poses a safety threat to inmates, staff and their families, the letter said.

"This is not an acceptable time frame," according to the letter. "It is critical that we provide a whole of government approach to ensure Santa Barbara County's healthcare system is able to cope with this growing crisis."

BOP officials have not responded to emails or calls seeking comment on the letter.

Steps have been taken, however, to mitigate the spread of coronavirus inside the prison.