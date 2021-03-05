A coalition of Central Coast business owners has planned a rally at Santa Maria City Hall on March 16 to protest one year of COVID-19 restrictions, which members say have lasted long enough.

The Reopen Our Cities rally will provide a peaceful way for residents to bring awareness to the effects of long-term closures and restrictions, according to Santa Maria Rancho Bowl co-owner Ashlee Carranza who also is a member of the Reopen the Central Coast coalition.

"Yes, the coronavirus is something to be concerned about, but what are the other effects, the mental health issues that are caused, the child abuse, the domestic violence, the homelessness, the academic repercussions of this?" Carranza asked. "There are so many other effects, not to mention the economic effects on many local businesses."

The group formed in December and now has 180 members from restaurants, salons, gyms and insurance companies, which were deemed nonessential and required to close, according to Carranza.

Originally, coalition members gathered to vent about the actions of government agencies and, also, citations some were receiving for opening their businesses despite health restrictions, Carranza said.

Many owners were in agreement with initial shutdowns and said stimulus money helped in the beginning, but the periodic tightening of restrictions over the last year has caused Carranza to question officials' decision-making and data.

The group's past meetings have included question-and-answer sessions with local elected officials, including some Santa Barbara County supervisors and Santa Maria City Council members, who were asked about their efforts to open businesses.

During discussions, members questioned if funding was tied to leaving coronavirus restrictions in place and whether money would disappear if they were lifted, according to Carranza.

The situation, however, is more complicated, according to 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson.

Counties that have received coronavirus relief funds to offset the negative impacts of the restrictions have helped pay for things, such as rent. To accept the monies, officials must agree under penalty of perjury that money will be appropriately allocated and that health guidelines will be followed.

Aside from the taxpayer-funded relief dollars, following coronavirus restrictions also is in line with the emergency health order that was declared on March 4, 2020. Because counties are political subdivisions of the state, they can be more, but not less, restrictive.

"There's really not an option," Nelson said. "[This law] is one that we may not like, but it's the difference between states, counties and cities."

In addition, Nelson called the recent holiday lockdown counterproductive and believe it contributed to the spike in coronavirus cases by forcing people indoors.

Restrictions also are tied to California's use of its colored-tier system, with purple being the most restrictive tier, which is triggered when more than seven new daily cases of coronavirus out of 100,000 people are detected. A county drops to the next lowest tier if it remains under the current threshold for more than 14 consecutive days.

Santa Barbara County dropped from a peak of 779 daily new cases on Jan. 10 to 73 new daily cases reported Thursday with 358 active cases, keeping it in the purple tier for now, according to county health data. Additionally, vaccinations have increased from more than 10,000 administered to nearly 100,000 in total from Jan. 10 to March 2. Santa Barbara County's neighbor to the north, San Luis Obispo County, moved into the red tier on March 3.

Carranza said she has maintained her faith in the health officials, although it has worn thin after a year.

"My level of confidence in them has declined because there's politics in there now," Carranza said. "I think they have done a poor job of explaining [the numbers]. There have been so many discrepancies in the science and data."