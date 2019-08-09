The last remaining defendant charged in connection to a 2010 shooting that killed an alleged Lompoc drug dealer will be sentenced to more than a decade in state prison next month, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court records.
Ediberto Eric Monroy, now 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a gang enhancement last Friday for his role in the fatal shooting of Isidro Madera.
Entered into as part of a plea deal, Monroy, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, will be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for his part of the attack.
Just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2010, Lompoc Police Department received multiple reports of a shooting in the area of North J Street and West Chestnut Avenue.
Upon arrival, police located Madera, 38, in the carport behind his home in the 200 block of North K Street. Suffering from a single gunshot wound, he was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where he later died.
Seven suspects — three adults and four juveniles, all from Lompoc — were originally arrested in June 2010, and eight defendants were later charged.
Three individuals — Gregory Wallace, Christopher Jaime and Roberto Castaneda — were convicted in 2013 and received lengthy prison terms.
Wallace, who was said to have ordered the attack, was sentenced to life without parole; Jaime and Castaneda were sentenced to 56 and 50 years to life, respectively.
Charges — which included one count of murder, a gang enhancement and several other allegations regarding use of a firearm — were not brought against Monroy until June 2018.
Due to his age at the time of the incident, the case was originally filed in Santa Maria Juvenile Court and later transferred to adult court.
Monroy pleaded not guilty July 24 and denied all allegations, according to court records. He was held to answer on all charges at the conclusion of a March 29, 2019, preliminary hearing.
According to prior testimony, Madera refused to “pay taxes” — a portion of proceeds on his alleged drug sales — to westside VLP, the Lompoc street gang Monroy, Wallace and Jaime were members of.
Both Monroy and Castaneda were armed the night of the shooting, according to testimony, with Monroy carrying a concealed sawed-off shotgun.
Francisco Vargas Jr., who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and testified against Wallace in 2013, told the court that Monroy was the one who shot and killed Madera.
According to court documents, Vargas heard two shots, saw sparks come out Monroy's gun and saw Madera fall to the ground.
Under the plea agreement, Monroy will spend the rest of his life on parole should he be released from prison.
Two separate felony charges from an Aug. 4, 2011, incident were dismissed as part of the deal.
Monroy will be sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Superior Court in Santa Maria.