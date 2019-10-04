Three residential burglaries in three days in Santa Ynez, with similar methods of entry and similar items taken, have prompted a request for assistance and words of advice from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Two burglaries took place Tuesday, Oct. 1, when a homeowner in the 3600 block of Olive Street came home from work to find the residence had been burglarized.
A second victim in the 1300 block of Refugio Road returned home in the afternoon it also had been burglarized, said sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Erik Raney.
In both cases, the perpetrator entered through an unlocked rear door, and similar items were taken from each home, Raney said.
Two days later, a third residential burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Tyndall Street, where again the perpetrator gained access through an unlocked rear door and the modus operandi was similar to the two Tuesday burglaries, Raney said.
You have free articles remaining.
Currently, no suspect or vehicle associated with the crimes had been identified, he said, although detectives are actively working the investigation.
Raney asked anyone with information relating to the burglaries to contact the Solvang station of the Sheriff’s Office at 805-686-5000 during business hours or the nonemergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724 after hours.
Anonymous tips can be left online at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
Raney also asked residents to watch for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods, and if they spot something suspicious, they should note the license plate or physical description of the suspicious vehicles or individuals and call 911.
Residents also should lock their windows and doors when they leave home, he said.