No one was arrested but more than 3,000 marijuana plants were eradicated from an illegal growing site in the Lopez Lake area of southern San Luis Obispo County, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Seven local, state and federal agencies were involved in the investigation that culminated at about 7 a.m. Thursday near Hi Mountain Road, where sheriff’s narcotics detectives harvested 3,003 budding marijuana plants, according to a sheriff’s report.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said if the plants had been allowed to mature, their estimated total retail value would have exceeded $20 million after harvesting.
The plants, spotted a few days earlier by members of the Sheriff’s Cannabis Enforcement Team flying a reconnaissance mission, were being illegally grown on Los Padres National Forest land and on private property, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla.
The growers had trespassed on private land, and Cipolla said evidence at the scene indicated it may be part of a Mexican national cultivation operation.
He said such operations produce environmental hazards from chemicals and pesticides used on the plants and generate large amounts of trash.
Cipolla noted a nearby creek had been dammed to divert water to the plants, which created ecological problems
Agencies involved in the investigation included the Sheriff's Special Operation Unit, Sheriff's Cannabis Enforcement Team, Homeland Security Investigations, the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting, Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.
Cipolla said he investigation is continuing.