An inmate on trial for allegedly directing the 2014 murder of a Santa Maria drug dealer finished testifying in his own defense Friday but not without being questioned by the prosecution about who was given permission to kill Javier Limon.
Joseph Morales, 30, is a former Northwest Santa Maria gang member accused of using a cellphone from behind the bars of a Lancaster prison to communicate with fellow gang members in an attempt to have Limon murdered on Aug. 18, 2014, over unpaid drug taxes. Limon’s body was found outside the Guadalupe Dunes the next morning by farmworkers.
Morales testified in his own defense over the last three days at the Santa Maria Superior Court, where he told jurors that former co-defendant Gregorio Agustine was the one who killed Limon. Since trial opened, the jury has heard from both Agustine and Morales, who have implicated each other in Limon's murder.
Just before Limon’s death, Morales sent a text message to a colleague with the phrase, “Ima smash Chava," which is the message that incriminated Morales in Limon's killing. Under the prosecution's cross-examination Friday, Morales explained that referred to a fight between Agustine and a man named Salvador over contaminated drugs, while he denied that it referred to Limon, or "Java" as he was commonly called.
“[That phrase] is a figure of speech,” Morales claimed. “I was upset, and I hoped [Agustine] would teach [Chava] a lesson” over cheating his drugs but hoped the issue would get resolved. He added that he never directed Agustine to harm Limon in any way.
Morales testified that he’s never seen someone murdered over unpaid taxes to the gang, but he also maintained he didn’t know the politics of the gang system until after he was incarcerated. In his position as "primo" -- someone given a blessing by the Mexican Mafia to work for them -- he never had the authority to order Limon's slaying, Morales testified.
Morales also worked for a Southern California crime family known as “Toro from Long Beach.” Limon worked for the same family and was given blessing as a primo, but Morales testified he didn't know about that relationship until after he was demoted in 2014.
Morales admitted he did collect taxes from Limon once in July but never again, as Limon’s stature as a primo protected him and kept him from being taxed.
However, when Limon died, Morales testified that Toro’s family was looking into his death, because “whoever gave [Agustine] authority to kill Limon wasn’t them. You can’t kill a primo without permission.”
He further explained, “If you’re a gang member from one crime family who wants to kill” a primo of another crime family, “you can’t do anything to him, because you’re not in their family. Each family is a gang; they take care of their own people.”
If Agustine wanted to kill Limon, for example, he would need permission from his own side, who would then talk to someone from Limon's side.
Morales said he was concerned that someone from one crime family had killed someone from a different crime family, as each family takes care of its business and doesn't rely on outside interference.
During the time frame in which Limon and Morales were both working for Toro, Morales maintained he only was receiving information about gang business from Agustine.
Testimony resumes Wednesday afternoon.