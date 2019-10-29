Additionally, Lu received two enhancements, including personal use of a
deadly and dangerous weapon and attacking a victim over the age of 65.
He is in custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of just over $1 million bail.
Lu is accused of attacking
Dr. Lawrence Riemer, an independent physician assigned to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, just before the doctor was about to walk into the rear entrance of the hospital on the morning of Feb. 26, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
When officers arrived on scene, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said, they found Riemer with a cord around his neck.
Lu fled and took property that belonged to the doctor, the spokesman said, adding that officers located Lu in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue, and he was identified by eyewitnesses.
Dr. Tahmisian Ferrant was initially assigned to to evaluate Lu in July to determine his competency to stand trial but was unable to accommodate Lu due to a busy schedule, according to Santa Barbara County Public Defender S.E. Ballard, who is defending Lu.
The court instead reassigned Carolyn Murphy, an Atascadero-based forensic psychologist, to evaluate Lu.
The original Nov. 19 deadline for the report was extended to Dec. 3 to give more time for the evaluation.
Lu is scheduled to reappear on Dec. 3 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 1 of Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc.
A suspect that police believe attempted an armed robbery Monday in a northwest Lompoc neighborhood has been arrested, the Lompoc Police Department announced Thursday.
