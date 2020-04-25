Protesters want Lompoc federal prisons to reinstate communications with inmates

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Relatives of inmates at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex gathered outside the gates Saturday to protest what they claim are direct communications being severed with incarcerated members of their families.

As security guards watched from the entrances to Federal Correctional Institution and U.S. Penitentiary, Lompoc, and a California Highway Patrol officer monitored the scene, five people stood along Floradale Avenue and held up signs for passing motorists to read.

One sign read, “Prison lies, inmates die!” Others asked for communications and commissary access to be reinstated and for nonviolent prisoners to be released.

No one was available at the prison complex to comment on the protesters Saturday.

Alexandria Estrada of Tuscon, Arizona, said she had been speaking daily with her family member, whom she declined to identify, so he could assure her he was OK.

But now, she claimed, she hasn’t heard from him in two weeks.

“They’ve cut off all phone contact with us, all emails from us,” Estrada said. “They want us to do mail only, and we need to know that our people are fine inside the prison.