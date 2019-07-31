Despite her defense attorney's insistence of innocence, prosecutors claim a Goleta woman was under the influence of drugs when she crashed a bus on Highway 101 in mid January.
Laura Mae Gish was arrested Jan. 18 and later charged with driving under the influence of drugs causing injury and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, a controlled substance, for a rollover bus crash near Los Alamos.
She pleaded not guilty to all charges on Jan. 30 and denied special allegations of causing great bodily injury and injuring multiple victims.
Multiple California Highway Patrol officers, paramedics and Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded at 5:50 a.m. to reports of a bus rollover in the southbound lane of Highway 101.
The vehicle reportedly drifted off the highway shoulder and collided with an oak tree before it slammed into a drainage culvert and rolled over.
Officer Michael Gruver, a 21-year CHP veteran and one of the officers who responded to the crash, testified Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.
"A trauma triage center had been set up [and] multiple parties [were] walking around on the right shoulder," he said during questioning by Deputy District Attorney Jordan Lockey. "We immediately began to decipher [what occurred]."
Multiple passengers were hurt in the crash, according to Gruver's testimony, and six were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria with minor injuries.
Witnesses to the incident said they noted issues with Gish's driving prior to the crash.
A former firefighter who boarded the bus in Santa Maria told Gruver he grew concerned with Gish when he observed her "weaving within the lane."
A second witness, a driver for Orange Belt bus service, who briefly trailed the bus on Highway 101, said he observed it "weaving and [crossing] on to the shoulder ... two times" before it exited onto Main Street.
Gish, who was identified and admitted to being the driver, was described by Gruver as appearing "disheveled" and "tired with a long, drawn face."
He said her eyes were "droopy" and "bloodshot," and she reportedly told officers that she got little sleep — roughly six hours — the day before her shift.
She "performed poorly" on portions of a field sobriety test, Gruver said, and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI.
In an interview with Gruver, Gish said she regularly used methamphetamine between the ages of 17 and 35 and returned to the habit two years ago.
Although she originally claimed to have used the substance five days before the crash, she later admitted to using it the day before.
Matthew Kraut, Gish's defense attorney, informed the court of his client's significant caffeine consumption habits.
He said Gish consumes large amounts of Red Bull and Monster energy drinks, 5 Hour Energy shots and coffee while on the job.
Kraut said consuming the items could cause someone to "exhibit signs that are consistent with someone who is under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant."
A black bag — which prosecutors contend is Gish's — containing methamphetamine and drug-related accessories was also provided to investigators two to three days after the incident.
The matter will return to Superior Court in Santa Maria at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.