During a court hearing for a murder case in Santa Maria, prosecutors on Tuesday claimed that Cruz Alberto Chavez was killed Sept. 1 after a workplace argument escalated and that the suspected killer's brother helped him carry out the alleged crime.
Franklin Lopez, of Nipomo, is charged with murder stemming from the incident that occurred near Bradley Road and Sunrise Drive. His brother, Rafael Lopez, remains on the loose.
Tuesday's probable cause hearing at Santa Maria Superior Court gave the prosecution a chance to lay out evidence to hold Franklin to answer to his murder charge.
After hearing from three Santa Maria Police detectives and looking at cellphone records belonging to both brothers, prosecutor Stephanie Schoenburg theorized that Franklin acted as a lookout as he helped Rafael corner Chavez before the alleged murder.
Chavez and Rafael both worked at Main Street Produce as forklift loaders, and upon questioning employees after the alleged crime, police discovered that Chavez and Rafael got into a loud argument at 11 p.m. Aug. 31, during which Rafael was heard yelling, 'I'm going to [expletive] your ass up!'" according to SMPD Detective Andrew Brice's testimony.
Chavez reportedly responded, 'If you're going to kill me, just kill me now,'" according to testimony. However, none of other witnesses ever implicated Franklin or mentioned his name, Brice testified.
Later that night, Lopez clocked out of work at 11:26 p.m. and Chavez left at 12:34 a.m., records showed.
Chavez lived in the 2600 block of Stephen Place, two blocks from the crime scene, according to testimony. The fastest way for Chavez to get home from work would be for him to go south on College Drive, then east on Sunrise drive before turning left on College Drive, police theorized.
According to video surveillance tapes obtained from cameras throughout the city, Chavez was seen traveling eastbound on Betteravia Road toward Sunrise Drive at about 12:46 a.m. followed by Rafael's white pickup truck. At 1 a.m., Franklin's white pickup was seen driving away from Sunrise Drive, according to footage.
Just a few seconds later, tapes caught another black pickup truck with chrome rims, believed to be driven by Franklin, traveling southbound on College toward Santa Maria Way, closely followed by Rafael's white pickup, according to testimony.
Franklin was on the phone with his brother, who was reportedly tailing Chavez on his way home near Bradley Road and College Drive, said Schoenburg, who added that Franklin was driving ahead of both men. Rafael allegedly chased Chavez down Sunrise Drive and crashed into him at 12:55 a.m.
Five minutes later, Rafael called Franklin "to tell him it's done," and both brothers drove separately away from the murder scene, Schoenburg concluded.
Testimony revealed that Chavez was found lying on the ground near his green BMW convertible at the intersection of Sunrise Drive and Bradley Road. The BMW had exterior damage consistent with a minor traffic collision, plus two bullet holes through the windshield, Brice testified.
Chavez sustained three gunshot wounds -- one above his left eye, one near his lip and a third on his torso, and three sharp-force trauma wounds to the neck, according to autopsy results.
A woman had reportedly called 911 at about 12:57 a.m. after Chavez screamed out in Spanish, "Call the police!" according to testimony. Santa Maria Police Detective Michael Parker said the 911 caller said she witnessed someone, believed to be Rafael, approach Chavez after getting out of his truck, and either stabbed or shot him, then fled the scene.
Franklin was later arrested and interrogated by Parker Sept. 4 but denied leaving his Nipomo home on Sept. 1. Later, Franklin admitted he went to look for Rafael to calm him down after Rafael told him about a co-worker who provoked him, Parker said. He also described his brother as "hot-tempered," and once fled the country to join the Mexican cartel.
The defense submits their argument Wednesday morning.