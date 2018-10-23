Anthony "Tony" San Juan was minding his own business, was with his own friends, wasn't involved in any fights but was murdered by Jonathan Highley, prosecutor Anne Nudson said Tuesday during opening arguments in the murder trial stemming from the 2017 fatal shooting of San Juan outside an Orcutt bar.
Nudson said the shooting yielded no excuses, no defense and no justification as the trial opened at Santa Maria Superior Court for Highley, 36, who is charged with murder and special gun enhancements in San Juan's slaying.
Highley's wife, Mayra Perez, was charged with him in the case after the couple's initial arrest but pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to county jail and probation on Aug. 2, 2017.
Deputy District Attorney Nudson is leading the prosecution team, with Deputy Public Defender Mark Owens representing Highley. Owens deferred his opening statement.
Nudson told the jury Tuesday that just after 1 a.m. on March 4, 2017, Highley shot San Juan in the head in the back parking lot of Elmer's Bar, killing him. Earlier that night, Highley went to Niya Sushi, then to Elmer's bar, had some beers and punched two different men before he was kicked out, she said.
"He could've gone home at that moment," said Nudson, but Highley somehow got back into the bar, then was challenged to a fight by another patron.
"What's interesting about this and what you'll hear over the course of this trial is that the victim, Mr. San Juan, was not involved in any altercation at all that night," or with the defendant, said Nudson.
Nudson then explained how the events prior to San Juan's shooting unfolded, telling the jury that after Highley's altercations his friends took him to his apartment behind Elmer's bar, but he got a gun and left the apartment.
Highley's friends and San Juan, who followed Highley to his apartment, scattered when they heard Highley coming out of the apartment with a gun.
San Juan ran toward the bar, where he was shot, Nudson said.
As San Juan "was trying to get away in that parking lot [Highley] comes up behind him and in cold blood shoots him one time in his head," said Nudson.
Videos of Highley's fights prior to the shooting will be shown during the trial, but not the shooting, added Nudson.
Nudson said that Highley's neighbor recorded commotion that night, but didn't catch anything but the statement: "I shot a mother[expletive] in the head. What the [expletive] am I going to do."
Later that morning Highley's wife returned to the apartment after driving from the Central Valley, looked around, then began loading items into her car; Highley got into the passenger seat, and was subsequently arrested by police.
In the car, police found a Victoria's Secret bag with Highley's clothes covered in bleach, and a gun wrapped in Clorox wipes that matched the bullet that killed San Juan, said Nudson.
"You will find there is no justification, no defense for the murder that [Highley] committed that night, and I'm confident you'll convict him of the only just verdict in this case which is guilty as charged," Nudson told the jury.
Following Nudson's opening statement, witnesses present on the night of the shooting testified, saying Highley was drunk and got into three different altercations prior to San Juan's shooting.
Kurt Mahelona testified he was at Elmer's Bar on March 3 with his wife, his brother-in-law Kaniela Keuma and his fiancee. Highley "was the aggressor the whole night," as he punched two men, Alex Ortiz and Brandon Hernandez, before being kicked out of Elmer's, Mahelona testified.
As their group went to the car, Keuma "says he heard a gunshot," Mahelona testified. Keuma urged Mahelona to drive away, when a woman ran up to their car and yelled, "he shot him, he shot him!," Mahelona added.
Mahelona said he didn't hear a gunshot that night.
Also testifying Tuesday was a woman named Catheryn, who is a victim in the case and whose last name was withheld. She testified she was at Elmer's the night San Juan was shot and that her friend was punched by someone. Catheryn said she was outside a nearby Orcutt liquor store when she heard a loud "boom," then saw a man fall backwards onto the ground, with Highley standing over him with a gun in his hand.
Catheryn said the man on the ground was unresponsive. Highley walked away, she said, but she followed him and asked him, "why did you do that?"
"I felt sad, and angry, because no one deserves that," Catheryn testified, as she wiped her eyes. After she confronted Highley, Catheryn said he turned around, pointed the gun towards Catheryn's face, and when Catheryn begged him not to do anything to her, as she was a mother, he said "you're lucky."
Testimony resumes Thursday morning at 9 a.m.