In this July 5 file photo, workers are shown outside the public entrance to the Northern Branch Jail at Betteravia and Black roads west of Santa Maria. Santa Barbara County has filed a lawsuit against Rosser International Inc., the firm hired to complete the job, amid claims its incomplete work led to delays and other setbacks.
Santa Barbara County has filed a civil lawsuit against the Atlanta-based architecture firm hired to work on the Northern Branch Jail project after the company unexpectedly shuttered and abandoned its work.
Filed mid-July in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, the lawsuit claims Rosser International Inc. was professionally negligent and broke contract when construction workers walked off the job in June. Though a similar suit was filed last November and later dismissed, attorneys representing the county say the company should be liable for an estimated $3 million costs and fees related to construction delays and its subsequent legal action.
The county hired Rosser in May 2013 to provide architectural, engineering and other related services for the $111-million Northern Branch Jail project. Though crews broke ground on the project in October 2016 with a target completion date of spring 2019, construction hang-ups and other issues detailed in the county's lawsuit have delayed completion until December 2019.
According to the lawsuit, Rosser and its subcontractors "failed to adequately perform numerous of its duties ... to the applicable and agreed-upon standard of care." Bidding in the project was held up by 287 days due to the firm's delay in obtaining approval from the state fire marshal, and plans they submitted to the state did not include proper smoke dampers.
In addition to numerous electrical issues, incomplete or missing design details, and issues with noncompliant privacy panels during construction, county officials claim Stantec, one of Rosser's subcontractors, submitted a faulty study that did not identify and failed to comply with a mandatory supplemental water requirement.
"Essentially, Rosser’s design is incomplete and appears to have been performed to approximately 80% of completion and then never fully completed," the lawsuit states. "The design deficiencies have caused significant delays and potential multimillion-dollar change orders, as well as other significant project cost increases."
The county also had to hire a separate firm to complete the project after officials were notified of Rosser "going out of business" and pulling out of the project.
By doing so, county officials assert Rosser breached the terms of their $5.7 million professional service agreement, and opened them up to "potential claims by the general contractor, and other costs and liabilities arising out of and in connection with Rosser’s performance of its obligations under the agreement."
Rosser had not issued a formal response to the lawsuit as of Monday afternoon. A case management conference is scheduled for November in Santa Barbara.
The 376-bed, 134,000-square-foot Northern Branch Jail will provide additional inmate housing and relieve overcrowding at the county's Main Jail in Goleta. While facilities for male, female and low-risk inmates make up the bulk of the beds, the project includes a 32-bed medical and mental health unit.
Mathew Burciaga is a Santa Maria Times reporter who covers education, agriculture and public safety. Prior to joining the Times, Mathew ran a 114-year-old community newspaper in Wyoming. He owns more than 40 pairs of crazy socks from across the globe.
