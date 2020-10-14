Probation Department launches new program that pays former inmates

A new program designed to provide job-related services to former inmates and keep them out of jail or prison was launched by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department last week.

The Prison to Employment program is a partnership between the Probation Department and Goodwill Industries that will provide services such as job placement and work skills to 38 individuals in the hopes it will reduce recidivism and help them become self-sufficient, according to Kim Shean, a deputy chief probation officer who oversees all adult supervision.

The program was launched on the same day the County Board of Supervisors approved a $346,848 contract with Goodwill that lasts from Oct. 6, 2020, to June, 30, 2022. Funding came in the form of a grant from the state and pays for services that include matching individuals with employers, or even providing them with food, clothes or transportation.

But what’s different about this program is that it provides “subsidized employment,” or will pay individuals who are transitioning back into the community.

It’s the first time the county has offered such a program. There are currently no disqualifying factors, but the person must demonstrate a desire to improve, according to Shean. Once they commit, individuals will have access to resources.

“They are showing readiness to change and expressing that to us,” Shean said. “We want to capitalize on when people get out of custody and want to make changes in their lives.”

Shean compared it to a school work-study program and hopes employers will see the benefits of hiring former inmates, adding that it’s meant to wean the individual off the system.