The suspect accused of lying in wait outside of Waller Park last year before fatally shooting his former girlfriend will begin his probable cause hearing Nov. 28.
The probable cause hearing gives the prosecution a chance to lay out evidence to hold the defendant, Jorge Fernandez Tovar, to answer to special circumstances murder and other special allegations.
Elyse Erwin was found dead in the early morning hours of April 16, 2017, just outside of Waller Park in the 100 block of Goodwin Road. A passerby reportedly found Erwin lying next to her car and called 911, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials. Deputies responded to the scene and determined that Erwin had been shot in the head.
Tovar was later found at his Lompoc residence and was detained for questioning and subsequently arrested.