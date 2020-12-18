Prison officials report death of inmate at Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex

An inmate from the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex died at a local hospital on Tuesday, officials reported Friday.
Christopher Carey, 72, suffered from long-term, preexisting medical conditions and was receiving treatment at a local hospital for several months when he died on Dec. 15, according to Bureau of Prisons officials.
Earlier this year — on May 4 — Carey tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in medical isolation at the Federal Correctional Institution, where staff provided treatment and monitored his condition.
A little more than two weeks later — on May 20 — Carey was considered recovered from the coronavirus after showing no symptoms and after completing isolation in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to BOP officials.
Carey developed progressive paralysis and on Aug. 20 was transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution to a local hospital, where he needed bedside care, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
In general, an individual's death isn't classified as related to the coronavirus if they were previously infected with the disease but later recovered, according to Paige Batson, deputy director for the county Public Health Department.
Carey was serving an 11-year sentence handed down by a judge in the District of Nevada for possession of child pornography. He had been in custody at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex since Feb. 10, 2016.
