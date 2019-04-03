The preliminary hearing for the Lompoc man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend over Easter weekend 2017 has been delayed again.
Due to witness availability issues, prosecutors and the defense agreed Wednesday morning to postpone Jorge Fernandez Tovar's hearing until early June.
The hearing, which has been rescheduled several times, is expected to last two days and will determine whether or not enough evidence exists to hold Tovar to answer to charges in the 2-year-old case.
Elyse Erwin was found dead in the early morning hours of April 16, 2017, just outside of Waller Park in the 100 block of Goodwin Road. Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials reported that a passerby found her lying next to her car and called 911. They later determined that Erwin had been shot in the head.
Tovar was found at his Lompoc residence and detained for questioning. He was subsequently arrested and charged with Erwin's special circumstances murder, with prosecutors alleging he lied in wait to commit the act. He pleaded not guilty to all charges during his July 2017 arraignment.
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has not indicated whether it will seek life in prison without parole or pursue the death penalty.
Erwin had reportedly told family and friends over the years that she feared for her safety, and made many attempts to get a restraining order, according to documents filed before her death.
She was denied a restraining order in April 2014, three years before her death. A month later, she sought a child abduction prevention, writing that Tovar's parents could "remove my child to Mexico" because they had dual citizenship.
Other records show that, in the year prior to her death, the two were engaged in a child custody dispute over their young daughter.
Despite sharing custody, a protective order has prevented Tovar from engaging in contact with her throughout the court proceedings in the murder case. Tovar's attorney unsuccessfully sought to have the protective order removed in October 2017, with the court determining that the 6-year-old is a viable witness to the alleged crime.