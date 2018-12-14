A preliminary hearing for a New Cuyama man accused of running over a man with his car and killing him in 2017 has been postponed to February.
Douglas Allen Lewis, 35, is charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious permanent injury, being under the influence of methamphetamine and in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested for allegedly running over Travis Studer, 41, after a fight July 25, 2017.
The preliminary hearing will go forward Feb. 14 at the Santa Maria Superior Court.
At 11:16 p.m. July 25, 2017, county sheriff's deputies received a report from a passing motorist, who told officials that there was a man down on the side of the roadway in the 5000 block of Highway 166.
Upon arrival, officials found Studer's body, which had sustained multiple traumatic injuries, according to court records.
Lewis was originally arrested on a warrant in 2017 after the incident but wasn't formally charged by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office until May 2018.
Lewis pleaded not guilty in June in 2018.
According to court records, Lewis has a prior criminal history stemming from incidents between 2002 and 2014, which include DUI, use of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
According to the arrest warrant issued by sheriff's deputies in the aftermath of Studer's death, the incident unfolded after Lewis allegedly went to Studer's home to fight him over another woman.
Studer's body was found face-up with a baseball bat near his hands. Acceleration tracks found in the dirt that led away from Studer's body were consistent with tire tracks found on his body, according to the warrant.
When questioned by detectives on July 25, 2017, Lewis told detectives he did not know Studer was dead until his father later informed him, according to the warrant. Lewis also told detectives he didn't know he had hit Studer and that whatever happened was a "compete accident."
Deputy District Attorney John DeChaine is prosecuting the case.