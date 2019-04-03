Arguments in the preliminary hearing for the three men charged in connection to the September 2017 death of Edward Ramirez were continued for two weeks on Wednesday afternoon, allowing the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office an opportunity to file additional paperwork.
Thomas Castillo, Nicholas Guzman and Juan Contraras, who were arrested last year by Santa Maria Police officers in connection to the shooting, have since been charged with a slew of criminal conspiracy, weapons and gang allegations in the 18-month-old case.
Castillo is charged with criminal street gang conspiracy; being a felon in possession of a firearm; possession of ammunition; and multiple gang enhancements. He also faces prior felony strike convictions.
Guzman is facing charges of criminal street gang conspiracy; conspiracy to commit murder; unlawful firearm activity; vandalism; and multiple gang enhancements.
Contraras is charged with criminal street gang conspiracy.
During a brief court appearance Wednesday, prosecutors and the defense agreed to push the second part of the preliminary to the morning of April 16. The two-day hearing began March 22, and was the first time details in the case were publicly disclosed.
Just after 12:30 a.m Sept. 3, 2017, Santa Maria Police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on the 2000 block Lazo Way. A Hispanic male, later identified as Ramirez, with a gunshot wound to his abdominal area was found lying on the ground inside a garage. American Medical Response was called in to assist and stabilize Ramirez, but he was pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m.
During the March 22 preliminary hearing, police investigators testified that, at the time of Ramirez's death, the trio were working to revitalize Northwest, the Santa Maria street gang. Facebook messages sent in the weeks before and after the shooting suggest Castillo and Guzman, along with two other alleged Northwest gang members, formed a four-man unit called "The Squad," to get that gang back on track.
Defense attorneys for the three men — Michael Scott, Andrew Jennings and Jessica Martinez — maintain their clients' innocence, nothing that none of the witnesses at the party were able to identify the shooter.