A no-bail bench warrant has been issued for a Port Hueneme woman accused of driving drunk near Buellton last month after she failed to show up to court Thursday.
Sheri Ann Craig, 51, faces one felony count of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs causing injury. She pleaded not guilty, and a preliminary hearing date was supposed to be set for next week.
Craig, however, has since bonded out of custody, according to the District Attorney's Office, but her failure to appear resulted in her bond being forfeited, and a bench warrant has been issued.
Last month, Craig's attorney sought to have the court reduce her $100,000 bail or have her released on her own recognizance, both of which were denied.
At about 7:30 p.m. Aug 24, Craig was reportedly driving a Honda Civic eastbound at 60 mph in the fast lane of Highway 246 just east of Williams Ranch and about 4 miles west of Buellton. For unknown reasons, Craig allowed her Civic to drift into the center median, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Civic rolled over multiple times and came to rest on its wheels, facing northeast in the westbound slow lane of the highway, according to the CHP. A passenger in the right front seat, identified as Dan Davis, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
Craig suffered minor injuries and another passenger, George Martinez, 50, of Oxnard, suffered a head laceration and complained of pain to his chest and legs. Martinez and Craig were treated at area hospitals.