Investigators are seeking an unidentified suspect in connection to an armed robbery that occurred last week at a gas station on Santa Maria Way, according to police officials.
The robbery was reported shortly before midnight on March 3 at the Chevron gas station located in the 3500 block of Santa Maria Way, according to police.
The suspect allegedly brandished a firearm during the incident, but it's unclear if property was taken.
The suspect is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and is either a heavyset male or female who wore a black baseball hat, blue bandana mask, a Carhartt hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and a blue bandana wrapped around their left hand.
Officials are asking the public's help in locating the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Maria Police Officer Nick Sanchez at 805-928-3781, ext. 1745, or email at mnsanchez@cityofsantamaria.org.