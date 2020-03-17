Police officers, sheriff's deputies advised to use arrest discretion during pandemic

"If it’s the kind of arrest that merits custody, we’ll make it," Hansen said. "We’ll continue to do our job and be there for people."

While Hansen falls within the age range of those urged to self-isolate by Gov. Gavin Newsom, he said he will continue to report to work every day.

Officers will continue to respond to calls, and have been given personal protection equipment including gloves and N95 respirators, while being authorized to wear utility uniforms as they are easier to clean, according to Hansen.

The uniforms are similar to what officers wear now, but blue in color and resemble the battle dress uniforms worn by the military.

Dealing with potential pathogens is par for the course for police officers, who often interact with people with hepatitis, HIV and tuberculosis on a regular basis, Hansen said.

Contingency plans include moving officers from specialized units back into patrol if large numbers of officers are taken out of commission or get sick.

Department officials are expecting to handle an increased volume of calls and could have officers take reports over the phone for "low impact" nonviolent crimes and nonemergencies, Hansen said.

