Police: Man arrested in Santa Maria had fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth, cash

Jolly
Contributed, Santa Maria Police Department
A 36-year-old man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest Friday in Santa Maria.
Michael Jolly was taken into custody by members of the Santa Maria Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team, which had reportedly observed Jolly behaving suspiciously in the 200 block of East Main Street.
When officers contacted Jolly, he tried to discard a backpack, according to Santa Maria police.
Officers retrieved the backpack and reported finding drugs, cash and flare gun.
All told, according to the Santa Maria Police Department, Jolly was found to be in possession of 100 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of rock cocaine, 26 grams of heroin, 93 grams of methamphetamine, $700 cash and a flare gun.
Jolly was arrested for transportation of drugs and possession of drugs for sale. The $700 in cash was seized pending asset forfeiture, according to police.
Jolly was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.
Jesseca Butkovic
Wanted for Felony evading an officer, causing injury
Name: Jesseca Butkovic
Also Known As: Jesseca Berthiaume
Date of Birth: 10-15-89
Height: 5-5
Weight: 160
Warrant No: WARR#=WR039177
Date Issued: 10-15-89
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=2800.3 VC F OFF=2800.4 VC F OFF=2800.2(A) VC F OFF=12500(A) VC M
Mariel Nenejian
Wanted for Felony child endangerment
Name: Mariel Nenejian
Also Known As: Mariel Holcomb
Date of Birth: 4-19-82
Height: 5-4
Weight: 115
Warrant No: WARR#=WR034723
Date Issued: 4-19-82Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=273A(A) PC F
Russell Bridge
Wanted for Felony resisting arrest
Name: Russell Bridge
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-21-65
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
Complexion: White male adult, blonde hair, blue eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR032170
Date Issued: 8-1-19
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=69 PC F
Joshua Bradbury
Wanted for Felony domestic assault
Name: Joshua Bradbury Also Known As: Date of Birth: 8-16-71 Height: 6-1 Weight: 200 Build: Bro Complexion: Blu Warrant No: R031820 Date Issued: 3-18-20 Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=273.5(A) PC
Luis Alvarado
Wanted for Probation violation / felony resisting arrest
Name: Luis Alvarado
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-27-74
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170
Warrant No: WARR#=WR039275
Date Issued: 5-6-20
Bail Amount: None
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=69 PC F
Matthew Lytle
Wanted for Felony vehicle theft / Possess controlled substances for sale
Name: Matthew Lytle
Also Known As: Matthew Delaloza
Date of Birth: 12-16-1984
Height: 5-8
Weight: 180
Warrant No: WR039378
Date Issued: 6-12-20
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: PC 978.5 / 11378 H&S / 1203.2 PC / 10851 VC
Anthony Navarro
Wanted for felony battery, false imprisonment, possess controlled substance
Name: Anthony Navarro
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-18-95
Height: 5-7
Weight: 140
Build: 7-18-95
Warrant No: WR039473
Date Issued: 6-18-20
Bail Amount: $75,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=273.5(A) PC F OFF=236 PC M
Armando Reyes
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Armando Reyes
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 1-31-99
Height: 6-1
Weight: 200
Warrant No: WR039498
Date Issued: 6-26-20
Bail Amount: $30,000.00
Charges: OFF=245(A)(4) PC F
Andrew Brown
Wanted for Probation violation / Identity theft, conspiracy, welfare fraud.
Name: Andrew Brown
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 10-20-75Height: 5-11Weight: 185Build:Complexion:Warrant No: WARR#=WR032234Date Issued: 8-2-19Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=530.5(A) PC F
Stephanie Herrera
Wanted for First Degree Burglary
Name: Stephanie Herrera
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-7-91
Height: 5-4
Weight: 127
Warrant No: WR039470
Date Issued: 6-18-20
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=459 PC F 1ST D OFF=459 PC F 1ST D
