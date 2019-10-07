{{featured_button_text}}

Santa Maria police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot to death in the western part of the city Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of West Main Street and found Jose Gonzalez Medina, of Santa Maria, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a police spokesman said. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.  

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

There have been no arrests made and the case is still under investigation, the spokesman said.

The Santa Maria Police Department asks that anyone with information call 805-928-3781, ext. 2278, and ask to speak with a detective. Anonymous tips can be left at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.