Santa Maria police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot to death in the western part of the city Sunday afternoon.
Just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of West Main Street and found Jose Gonzalez Medina, of Santa Maria, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a police spokesman said. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
There have been no arrests made and the case is still under investigation, the spokesman said.
The Santa Maria Police Department asks that anyone with information call 805-928-3781, ext. 2278, and ask to speak with a detective. Anonymous tips can be left at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.